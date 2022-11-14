AEW's Chris Jericho seemingly willing to set aside dispute with former rival

Current Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho has offered an open invitation to former rival Eddie Kingston to join him on his podcast to discuss their love of wrestling.

Kingston and Jericho have been at each other's throats throughout the majority of 2022, with the two men inflicting unimaginable pain on each other, from throwing each other into barbed wire, to trying to set each other on fire.

But if there is one thing they have a mutual appreciation for, it's Japanese wrestling. Following the news that Eddie Kingston will be teaming up with Ortiz to face his hero Jun Akiyama and fan favorite Konosuke Takeshita, a fan on Twitter asked Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer to do a podacst with the "Mad King" on Japanese wrestling, to which Meltzer responded with this:

Dave Meltzer responded to a fan's request for a podcast about the golden era of All Japan Pro Wrestling with Eddie Kingston, saying "We did that to a degree already. But maybe we can do it more in depth again. I'd love to do so. I think it's so cool him wrestling his hero this week."

The ROH World Champion saw this and offered up an olive branch to Kingston to come and discuss his passion on "The Ocho's" podcast, Talk is Jericho.

"open invite for @TalkIsJericho! @MadKing1981" tweeted @IAmJericho.

Kingston is a known lover of the "King's Road" style associated with All Japan Pro Wrestling during the 1990s, a style that Jun Akiyama was trained in when he broke into the business.

Will Eddie Kingston be able to achieve his dream and beat his hero this Friday on Rampage? Only time will tell!

Chris Jericho has a busy week ahead of him leading up to AEW Full Gear

At the time of writing, Chris Jericho is currently wrapping up the UK leg of Fozzy's "Save the World" tour, with the last show of the tour taking place in London on November 14th, meaning he has just two days to prepare himself for a very busy week in AEW.

On the upcoming November 16th edition of Dynamite, Jericho will team up with his Jericho Appreciation Society stablemate Sammy Guevara to take on Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club.

The tag team match on Dynamite will act as an appetizer for the main course that will be at the Full Gear pay-per-view when "The Ocho" defends his ROH World Championship against Castagnoli, Danielson and Guevara in a four-way match.

Do you think Chris Jericho will walk out of Full Gear as the ROH World Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

