AEW's Chris Jericho slams NXT Superstar for making fun of Bloods and Guts spot

Chris Jericho didn't hold back when talking about a few WWE Superstars who made fun of the Blood and Guts match ending on AEW Dynamite.

For the unversed, the bout between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle ended with the former's leader, Jericho, landing into a crash pad from the top of the structure.

AEW received flak from fans for doing the spot as they believed it undermined the effect of the fall. Many also took light-hearted digs at the situation, and among them was former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, Shotzi Blackheart.

However, Chris Jericho seems far from pleased with the NXT Superstar's reaction. Speaking on Saturday Night Special, the former AEW Champion indirectly fired shots at Blackheart for making fun of someone who's trying to put their body at risk for the sake of business.

Jericho then went one step ahead and claimed that those who trolled him would be asking AEW for a job after a few months.

“So people laugh at that sort of stuff but there’s no reason to because this is the real deal and it can happen at any time. Best of luck to anybody in our business, and anybody that bags on somebody who’s taking a chance and putting their bodies on the line can really f*** off. Especially people in the business. I could say some names. There’s a couple of chicks in WWE who said some stuff and they should probably not have said that. They probably weren’t trained any better, and in 6 months they’ll probably be asking us for a job anyways and I’ll remember that, so we’ll leave it at that.” (H/T - Fightful)

AEW was earlier criticized for the finish of Revolution 2021

Though fans have praised AEW for striking a perfect balance between storytelling and in-ring competition, the promotion has received criticism for its occasional production blunders.

Apart from the Blood and Guts match, the ending of the main event of AEW Revolution 2021 was also widely panned. The promotion had promised a blast but instead delivered a whimper of a climax.

With live crowds returning next month, AEW will be hoping to avoid any fan backlash that could take place due to any other major production botch.

