AEW's Chris Jericho has an unlikely reunion with legendary rival 

AEW's Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter to share a clip of his backstage interaction with WCW rival Dean Malenko on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Chris Jericho and Dean Malenko are in the midst of a conversation when a backstage interviewer comes to question Jericho. The former AEW Champion asked him to wait and not make the man of a thousand holds angry, referencing Malenko's gimmick from WCW.

In response, Malenko referenced Jericho's iconic promo, in which he claimed to have 1,004 holds in his arsenal. However, Jericho confessed that he may have forgotten a few.

That’s a combined 2,004 holds! Although it’s been awhile...I’ve forgotten a few. #DeanMalenko," tweeted Chris Jericho

Malenko and Jericho had a legendary feud throughout the late '90s in WCW, where they had some of the best technical wrestling matches of their time.

Dean Malenko retired from the business in 2001 and began working as a road agent for WWE. After an 18-year long stint, he was let go from the promotion in 2019, upon which AEW quickly brought him on board as a senior producer.

Chris Jericho will compete at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle accepted The Pinnacle's challenge for a Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing 2021.

However, the match has an intriguing stipulation that, if The Inner Circle comes up short of winning, the stable would be disbanded once and for all.

The upcoming match will be the second chapter in The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle's rivalry after the first ended with the MJF-led stable coming up on top at AEW's Blood and Guts.

