AEW's Chris Jericho files for a new trademark on a unique catchphrase

Chris Jericho's ability to reinvent his character and use unique catchphrases has helped him stay relevant in the wrestling business today.

On January 13th, the former AEW World Champion filed trademark rights to the term 'GFY' with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for entertainment purposes.

Below is the description for the trademark filing:

G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, podcaster, or musician; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, podcaster, or musician; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, podcaster, or musician; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler, podcaster, or musician in the field of professional wrestling, podcasting, or music for entertainment purposes.”

It's worth recalling that Jericho used the term 'GFY,' which precisely means 'Go F**k Yourself' during his intense exchange of words with Eddie Kingston on an episode of AEW Dynamite last week. Now, fans could see The Demo God use this phrase more often as he's going to hold the trademark for it.

Throughout his legendary career, Chris Jericho has used several catchphrases that have become synonymous with his gimmicks. During his previous stint with WWE, the 51-year old star made 'Stupid Idiot' one of the most popular lines in flagship programming.

What's next for Chris Jericho in AEW?

Chris Jericho is currently engaged in a heated rivalry with Eddie Kingston, who has refused to seek help from the veteran in his recent feud against Daniel Garcia and 2Point0.

However, the company is likely to put the feud between Kingston and Jericho on hold for a while. Tony Khan recently revealed that The Mad King suffered an injury during AEW Dark tapings last week, which will put him on the sidelines for a few weeks.

With that said, it would be interesting to see what the company has in store for Jericho moving forward.

