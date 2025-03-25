AEW’s clever plan to increase ratings pays off, Collision hits 2-year high

AEW took a gamble with the latest episode of Collision, and it seems to have paid off. The Saturday night show was split in two this past weekend, and the ratings for both halves are up big over previous weeks.

College basketball dominated the airwaves on TNT this weekend, with Collision being preempted due to major games airing on the WBD network. In order to adjust and potentially capitalize on big lead-ins, the company decided to split Collision into two one-hour programs that would air after the big games on Saturday and Sunday night.

According to Wrestlenomics, this decision had a big impact on the ratings. Saturday night's one-hour Collision scored an average of 554,000 viewers and a 0.20 in the key 18-49 demo, while Sunday's averaged 584,000 viewers and a 0.22. These are both big increases over previous weeks and in the case of Sunday's show, it was the highest 18-49 demo since Collision's 7th episode on July 29, 2023.

While this was an abnormal week due to preemptions, it seems that Tony Khan and WBD made the right decision to split the Saturday show in two.

Tony Khan announces major women's match for AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will look to capitalize on its big Collision ratings with a stacked episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The company is gearing up for its Dynasty pay-per-view, and the stage is being set with plenty of high-stakes matches.

Toni Storm will attempt to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Megan Bayne at Dynasty, but first, she'll have to face the rising star on Dynamite. However, she won't be alone. Tony Khan took to X/Twitter on Sunday to announce that Storm will team up with Thunder Rosa to face Bayne and Penelope Ford on Wednesday night:

"Toni Storm/Thunder Rosa vs Megan Bayne/Penelope Ford, AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm reunites ThunderStorm with @ThunderRosa22 vs #AEWDynasty challenger @MeganBayne + @ThePenelopeFord WEDNESDAY!" Khan announced.

With Swerve Strickland also set to face Jon Moxley for the World Championship at Dynasty, the card for the event looks to be shaping up. Whether there are any major curveballs in the weeks leading up to the big show remains to be seen.

