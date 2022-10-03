Colt Cabana seemingly takes a dig at CM Punk after the AEW All Out media scrum incident

Colt Cabana seemingly took a dig at CM Punk during a recent press conference in the United Kingdom.

AEW All Out 2022 might forever be known for its heated media scrum and backstage brawl, all because of CM Punk's pent-up frustrations. One of the centers of the conflict, Colt Cabana, has now seemingly made light of the situation.

Colt Cabana and CM Punk were real-life friends for a very long time, and the two even tagged together in Ring of Honor. The friendship lasted until Punk's departure from WWE, but after a messy legal case, the two stars fell out and never reconciled.

After his appearance at 1PW A New Twist Of Fate, the star sat down for a press conference where he briefly touched on the All Out media scrum.

"I don’t know how safe it is for me to do this, but let’s do it anyway. Let’s do a scrum," said Cabana.

Cabana continued, noting that he will continue efforts to team up with his current tag partner, Greg Burridge, hinting at more time away from AEW:

"In my head, I assume it’s a one-off for me, but I am going to make as many angles as humanly possible to try to get myself booked for another show. I’m thinking we can run out in everybody’s match.” [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Colt Cabana's last televised AEW appearance was during the October 27th, 2021, episode of Dynamite, nearly a year ago. Due to his absence, rumors initially began to float around that CM Punk was the cause for his absence.

1PW A New Twist Of Fate isn't the first time Cabana made a snarky remark at the former AEW World Champion

During CM Punk's fiery All Out media scrum rant, he briefly recalled how close he used to be with Cabana and that the two initially set out to file a lawsuit against someone.

When the agreements fell apart, Punk then sued Cabana, only to find out that he shared a bank account with his mother.

During one of his Twitch streams, the former ROH Tag Team Champion referenced the shared bank account.

"That’s a fun little tid-bit. My brother is the director of family guy, you can look up his name, he also shares a bank account with my mother," the 42-year-old said. [H/T: WrestlingHeadlines]

Despite his jab, Colt Cabana remains far from AEW, and with his intentions to continue tagging outside of the promotion, he might not return soon either. Only time will tell if CM Punk returns as well, since the internal investigation is still ongoing.

