CM Punk could possibly be the reason why this AEW star has been off-screen for months

CM Punk might be one of the biggest names in wrestling, but the veteran hasn't often been on good terms with every star in the locker room. A recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter hinted to Punk being why Colt Cabana is no longer making AEW appearances.

Both stars were trained at Steel Dominion Wrestling School in Chicago by Ace Steel, currently a producer at AEW. Punk would eventually get Cabana into WWE's rebranded ECW and even referenced him in the infamous Pipe Bomb Promo. Things subsequently soured after Cabana sued Punk in 2018 for $1 million.

According to Dave Meltzer, Cabana is set for a significant run with Ring of Honor after Tony Khan acquired the promotion. However, the report noted that the known issues between Cabana and Punk are one of the reasons why the star hasn't been seen on TV despite re-signing.

B #FreePalestine @lariatoooooo Do you think we’ll ever get a CM Punk and Colt Cabana interaction in AEW? Do you think we’ll ever get a CM Punk and Colt Cabana interaction in AEW? https://t.co/v6U4Lug2Zf

While it's not confirmed whether or not their real-life problems interfered with Cabana's AEW career, the star hasn't wrestled since March 4, 2022's AEW Dark. The Dark Order has also notably taken a backseat, and Stu Grayson's contract hasn't been extended.

Fans will have to keep watching AEW to find out the next move for The Dark Order.

Need to catch up on AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

Eric Bischoff recently clarified his problems with CM Punk began when the star first took a shot at Hulk Hogan

During his After 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff recounted CM Punk blasting the legendary Hulk Hogan in his interview with Barstool Rasslin':

"A lot of the comments I made, the shots I took at Punk, is just because I think he's a disrespectful guy. if you're going to go out, and for example, in his very first promo, first thing you do is go out and talk about what a piece of s**t Hulk Hogan is? Well, guess what, Punk doesn't know Hulk Hogan. How does he know that? He doesn't know that." (from 41:10 onwards)

The issues between Punk and Bischoff are seemingly not done. Luckily, Bischoff has no real affiliation with AEW, and their relationship has no bearing on either veteran's career.

Please credit Barstool Rasslin' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh