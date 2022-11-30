AEW's Danhausen shares cryptic post teasing another gimmick change

Danhausen showcased a transformation to his gimmick at AEW Full Gear, with slightly altered face paint and sporting a new theme, the 32-year-old star is seemingly closer to turning evil. Recently, he took to sharing another cryptic post citing that the Evil Danhausen is not too far along.

Since his debut in January this year, fans have seen the AEW star covered in black from top to bottom with a cape, donning white, black, and red face paint. While he has competed on DARK and a few editions of Rampage, it seems The Very Nice, Very Evil one has something darker up his sleeve.

He is currently associated with Orange Cassidy's Best Friends, where he accompanies them for matches or distracts their opponents. He also formed unlikely alliances with HOOK, Erick Redbeard, and many other AEW talents. A few weeks ago, a creepy vignette was aired featuring The Very Nice, Very Evil one, holding a jar of teeth.

The star took to Twitter, citing:

"I'm coming to hunt you."

Danhausen wanted Britt Baker to hang a poster of him with his jar of teeth

Earlier on in his career, Danhausen stated that his inspiration for his gimmick and look came from horror movies. Hence, the comical element makes it more friendly and relatable for fans.

Given Britt Baker's profession of being a dentist when she's not throwing punches in the ring, the 32-year-old star requested that she hang a poster of him shoving the teeth down his opponent's mouth.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD



please hang one in your dentist office 🦷



shopaew.com/roster/danhaus… There is a new poster up at @ShopAEW it would look nice in everyone’s dining room. @RealBrittBaker please hang one in your dentist office 🦷 There is a new poster up at @ShopAEW it would look nice in everyone’s dining room.@RealBrittBaker please hang one in your dentist office 🦷 shopaew.com/roster/danhaus… https://t.co/JUtUWGM2hi

The AEW star was associated with the independent circuit for a significant part of his career. He used the same gimmick but with a much more serious tone. However, given his subtle hints and recent transformation, fans might get to witness only The Very Evil One.

What do you think of the AEW star's character becoming more evil? Sound off in the comments below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes