Danhausen sends fellow AEW star creepy request following gimmick change at Full Gear

Danhausen embraced the dark side and evolved into an eerie version of himself at AEW Full Gear. He donned fresh face paint and kept a jar of teeth which he used against his opponent during Best Friends' match. The 32-year-old star recently shared a poster with an image of him shoving the teeth down his opponent's throat while making a strange request to Britt Baker.

The Very Nice, Very Evil One was teasing a heel turn and gimmick change in the buildup to the recently-concluded pay-per-view. While his comedic side was well-received by fans, it seems his darker side has finally taken precedence.

Britt Baker, a dentist by profession, has added her real-life work to her on-screen gimmick in AEW. She recently went up against Saraya (fka Paige) at Full Gear but was unsuccessful in defeating her opponent.

Danhausen recently tagged Baker in the aforementioned tweet, hoping the latter's interest in Dentistry would enable her to keep a souvenir of his new gimmick in her office.

"There is a new poster up at @ShopAEW it would look nice in everyone’s dining room. @RealBrittBaker please hang one in your dentist office."

Danhausen to potentially turn heel?

Danhausen has been teasing a heel turn with his recent antics and presentation. During his tenure on the independent circuit, he portrayed the same evil gimmick but with more seriousness.

A few weeks ago, on AEW Rampage, Best Friends and The Factory discussed the fifth member for their upcoming match. Cassidy's team informed their opponents to watch the tape, which featured a creepy vignette of the AEW star holding a jar of teeth.

The bizarre video package and his actions at the Full Gear pay-per-view could hint at a significant character change for Danhausen in the coming weeks.

The Very Nice, Very Evil One has been regularly featured on AEW DARK and Rampage. He is currently associated with Best Friends and assists them in winning matches by 'cursing' their opponents.

What do you think of the AEW star's new gimmick? Sound off in the comments section below.

