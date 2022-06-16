"Don't know what he was thinking" - WWE legend's protege surprised by Tony Khan's decision to book him against Jon Moxley

Up-and-coming AEW star Daniel Garcia recently shared his thoughts on Tony Khan booking him against Jon Moxley.

The 23-year-old has made several enemies during his short time in the promotion so far, chief among them being The Purveyor of Violence. The two men have been at each other's throats since they first wrestled in the main event of AEW Rampage: The First Dance last year. Mox defeated Garcia in a grueling match that night.

The two foes then met each other most recently on the Double or Nothing fallout episode, which saw Moxley emerge victorious again. Speaking on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Garcia revealed that he was surprised to see Mr. Khan showing so much faith in him early in his career.

"I'm blown away by the amount of trust that Tony showed in me like right off the bat. I mean, I got here, and I was wrestling Mox, main eventing the United Centre like a couple of weeks into being AEW. And I feel like I was just able to build a lot of trust with him by doing really well in all my performances to where now. We were driving to L.A. from Vegas, me, the Blade, and Laura [The Bunny]. We were all driving to L.A., and we were eating at a diner. And I just opened up my phone, and I'm like, oh, I guess I'm wrestling Moxley at the Kia Forum on Wednesday," Garcia said. (10:16)

Garcia noted that he had no TV experience prior to joining AEW, but he is grateful to TK for seeing potential in him:

"I don't know what he was thinking. I don't know how he had so much trust in me like I had no TV wrestling experience," he added.

domi @domiluvvv Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia fighting each other Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia fighting each other https://t.co/7nN1q80w8w

The rising star was part of The Jericho Appreciation Society's memorable victory over The Blackpool Combat Club w/ Eddie Kingston and Proud & Powerful at Double or Nothing 2022.

Jon Moxley will come face-to-face with his Forbidden Door opponent tonight.

At the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi will collide for the interim World Championship.

Moxley recently defeated Kyle O'Reilly to earn a title shot, while Tanahashi bested his long-time rival, Hirooki Goto, at Dominion. The two men have never crossed paths in singles competition, which has made their impending clash incredibly buzzworthy.

Ahead of their highly-anticipated matchup, the two men will come face-to-face on the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite tonight. It will be interesting to see if Jon Moxley and The Ace of NJPW will come to blows to build hype for the June 26th pay-per-view.

