3 Reasons why Jon Moxley should become the Interim AEW World Champion and 2 reasons he shouldn't

During his reign, Jon Moxley was one of the most dominant AEW World Champions. The star defended his championship more than anyone else to thoserson to who hold the title and was a true fighting champion.

With Moxley set to face the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, he finally has a chance to capture the belt again. While both Tanahashi and Goto would be formidable opponents, Moxley could walk away with the interim championship.

Continue reading as this list dives into 3 reasons Jon Moxley should become the AEW Interim World Champion, and 2 reasons he shouldn't.

#3 SHOULD: Jon Moxley wrestled in front of no crowd for most of his championship reign

Kingston and Moxley's feud mainly unfolded in front of AEW personnel.

Moxley first captured the World Championship on February 29, 2020. Unfortunately, the star couldn't enjoy his reign before the world was swept into a global pandemic. The wrestling industry was hit hard, and soon the reigning champion would be defending his belt in front of AEW Enhancement talent and those still in training.

Jon Moxley essentially held AEW on his shoulders during the most uncertain time in the wrestling industry. Additionally, his reign was believable and quite competitive. For this reason alone, the Purveyor of Violence deserves a second run with the championship.

#2 SHOULD NOT: Making CM Punk face a NJPW star for the undisputed AEW Championship could be more interesting

With Hiroshi Tanahashi taking on Hirooko Goto at NJPW Dominion, either Japanese star could emerge victorious. The winner of this bout will go on to face Jon Moxley at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door for the Interim AEW World Championship.

The only way fans might get to see Tanahashi or Goto face CM Punk would be if one of the Japanese stars defeated Moxley. Fans have never seen Punk take on a Japanese star and it would be interesting to see him take on a foreign style of wrestling.

#2 SHOULD: Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk could be a good moment to turn the returning champion heel

CM Punk turning on The Rock at RAW 1000.

If Moxley ends up defeating either of the Japanese stars, he'll have to take on CM Punk to determine the Undisputed AEW World Champion. This could be an opportune moment for Punk to revert to his old heel ways.

The Straight Edge star is most likely remembered for all of the devious things he did during his various heel runs with WWE. While fans loathed Punk, these moments are far more memorable than his heroic runs, and the star clearly releshed in the roles.

If Punk betrayed fans and attacked Moxley during their match, the World Champion would get an incredible amount of heat. This could make for quite the interesting run.

#1 SHOULD NOT: Moxley should rather capture the AEW World Tag Team belts alongside Bryan Danielson

ビリー 🌸 @SryItsBilly The Blackpool Combat Club is my favorite thing in wrestling right now The Blackpool Combat Club is my favorite thing in wrestling right now https://t.co/byreyb0X3J

While Jon Moxley is due for a second run with the AEW World Championship, the star is not in the same place he was a few months ago. Moxley is currently in one of the best-received factions in AEW, The Blackpool Combat Club. Together with Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta, the former World Champion has an opportunity to achieve far more for his group than himself.

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley could be dominant AEW World Tag Team Champions, and should get the opportunity to prove this to fans. Together, the veterans can teach all the younger tag teams exactly what it takes to become champions and retain the championships time after time.

#1 SHOULD: Jon Moxley is the most deserving former AEW World Champion to have a second reign

Moxley is the second AEW World Champion in history.

AEW has had four incredibly well-received World Champions so far. Chris Jericho laid the foundation for others and brought prestige to the belt. Followed by Jon Moxley and became a true fighting champion. Kenny Omega brought heat and made fans reel with his massive ego every week. Hangman Page had one of the best stories leading up to his victory.

Compared to the rest, Jon Moxley had the most defenses, carried the belt during the pandemic, and isn't as recent as Hangman or Omega. Moxley also recently defeated his own personal demons and is simply one of the biggest box-office draws in AEW. The Purveyor of Violence's achievements tower over the rest, making him the best star to hold the fort while CM Punk is away.

