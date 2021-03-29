AEW's Dax Harwood takes a shot at WWE's latest leg slap rule 

Dax Harwood and his Twitter game never fails to impress his fans. Recently, WWE seemingly banned leg slaps, a trick performed by professional wrestlers worldwide to amplify and increase the sound effect of a kick or a knee strike.

The move received a mixed response from fans, as some were happy about the ban, as it made wrestling devoid of realism. On the other hand, others criticized it for being another unnecessary restriction for WWE Superstars. Former WWE star and legend Bret Hart was particularly pleased with the development.

One-half of former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR, Dax Harwood, has now taken a shot at the move by sending out a tweet referencing the ban. Harwood posted a clip from last week's match on AEW Dynamite, in which he's laying down Brian Pillman Jr. with a series of ferocious punches and kicks, with an interesting caption.

This is not the first time AEW stars have taken a shot at WWE's latest ban. During a recent episode of Being the Elite, Matt Jackson referenced the same.

A more direct reference was seen on Dynamite a couple of weeks ago, where Don Callis handed a shirt to AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks, which had "do not leg slap when kicking" written on it.

Dax Harwood and FTR recently joined The Pinnacle in AEW

Ever since departing WWE, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have found immense success in AEW. They won the AEW Tag Team Championships from Kenny Omega and Hangman Page and successfully defended them against several teams, cementing their position as a dominant force.

FTR are now aligned with MJF, who recently betrayed The Inner Circle to form his own stable, The Pinnacle. Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and Tully Blanchard are also part of the group.

The two factions look set to collide in a faction war, possibly culminating with the highly-anticipated Blood and Guts match.

What do you think lies ahead for Dax Harwood and The Pinnacle? Will they be able to conquer the Inner Circle and assert their dominance in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.