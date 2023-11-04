"AEW's downfall is really happening right in front of our eyes," "We're doomed" - Fans are furious with Tony Khan after spot from this week's Rampage

This week on AEW Rampage, Skye Blue took on Marina Shafir and successfully defeated her in a singles grudge match. However, a clip from the match has caught the eyes of the fans as they called out AEW CEO Tony Khan for going forward with the spot.

Skye Blue is currently one of the young rising female stars in All Elite Wrestling as she has recently tweaked up her character and changed her wrestling style to a more aggressive one after being misted by The House of Black's Julia Hart.

However, on Twitter, a clip from her match with Marina Shafir on Rampage has gone viral where we see Skye Blue try to stomp Marina Shafir which she completely no sells:

Fans have bashed AEW and Tony Khan for booking the spot in the match:

"AEW's downfall is really happening right infront of our eyes"

Jim Cornette bashes Tony Khan for not using Arn Anderson in AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan has many WWE legends in his company .However, Jim Cornette has questioned Khan for not using WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson in his company properly.

Arn Anderson signed with All Elite Wrestling on December 30, 2019, as The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes' personal advisor and head coach. However, the WWE Hall of Famer has not been utilized in important roles ever since Cody Rhodes left the promotion.

On the Official Jim Cornette, the wrestling veteran bashed Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling for not using Arn Anderson properly:

"With Arn, It didn't look to me like anybody was listening to what Arn Anderson would say when it came to 'Yeah you should do this and don't do that'. I'm sure it was nice to have a regular employment gig but I would think that hopefully at his age and with that regular employee gig being only a day or week or whatever he's not in any immediate need to go to work or get a part-time job. It's a shame that you can not figure out a way in your wrestling company to utilize a guy like Arn Anderson properly and productively. But they never figured out a way to do it on camera and like I said, I didn't see the evidence of a lot of people listening to anything he'd say about wrestling." [0:55 - 1:52]

