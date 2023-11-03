"It's a shame that you can not figure out a way" - Wrestling veteran lashes out at Tony Khan for not using WWE legend

AEW CEO Tony Khan has signed many former WWE superstars, including some of the foremost legends from the Stamford-based promotion. However, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently bashed Khan for not using a WWE legend.

The name in question is none other than Arn Anderson who signed with AEW on December 30, 2019, as Cody Rhodes' personal advisor and head coach. However, the veteran has not been used in important angles ever since Rhodes left the company.

Speaking on the Offical Jim Cornette, the former WWE manager criticized AEW for not utilizing a legend like Arn Anderson properly:

"With Arn, It didn't look to me like anybody was listening to what Arn Anderson would say when it came to 'Yeah you should do this and don't do that'. I'm sure it was nice to have a regular employment gig but I would think that hopefully at his age and with that regular employee gig being only a day or week or whatever he's not in any immediate need to go to work or get a part-time job. It's a shame that you can not figure out a way in your wrestling company to utilize a guy like Arn Anderson properly and productively. But they never figured out a way to do it on camera and like I said, I didn't see the evidence of a lot of people listening to anything he'd say about wrestling." [0:55 - 1:52]

WWE veteran Jim Cornette bashes Lance Archer on his recent match on AEW Dynamite

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently gave his honest thoughts on former WWE star Lance Archer's recent match on AEW Dynamite.

On his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the veteran criticized Lance Archer on his squash match against Barrett Brown on the October 18 episode of Dynamite:

"Lance Archer, who we haven't seen in forever, is coming through the entranceway... as he's beating the jobber down the ramp, Smiley Roberts is in the ring doing the ring introductions. He actually says, 'Now kicking his opponent to the ring, Lance Archer.' Does Lance Archer realize how phony, stupid, minor league, indie, and outlaw this looks? Does he realize that it makes people laugh at him rather than be impressed by his physicality or whatever the f**k he's doing? It's all a joke," Cornette said. [From 0:04 to 01:12]

The former WWE manager further talked about a botched spot by Archer in the match:

"But [Barrett Brown] does a dive back out onto Lance Archer, and Archer is supposed to catch him by the goozlepipe and chokeslam him, but he missed him... the guy fell at his feet. So the jobber rolled in and did it again, and this time he caught him and chokeslammed him, and then Aubrey Edwards rang the bell. I know you're saying, 'Nah, it can't be true,' but again, the same thing on the program as they did previously." [From 01:14 to 01:57)

