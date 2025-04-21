AEW's Dustin Rhodes reaches out to brother Cody Rhodes after WWE WrestleMania 41's heartbreaking finish

AEW star Dustin Rhodes sent a heartwarming message to former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes after the latter lost to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader became a 17-time World Champion tonight, but fans were left heartbroken due to The American Nightmare's crushing loss. His brother, Dustin, also commented on his defeat.
Cody Rhodes and John Cena put on a spectacle at WrestleMania 41 Night Two. The stars left their all in the ring, but it took Cena some ingenious heel tactics to trump Cody and win the title. He also needed the help of Travis Scott to get the win while Rhodes attempted to overcome the odds alone.
Despite the Rhodes brothers being in different promotions, they have never shied away from supporting each other. Moments after the former WWE Champion's loss, Dustin Rhodes said that he was proud of Cody Rhodes. The AEW veteran also told The American Nightmare to keep his head up as he did the right thing.
"Proud of you brother. I love you, Head Up! Cody Rhodes," Dustin Rhodes wrote.
Check out the comment below:
It remains to be seen what is in store for The American Nightmare as he failed to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Showcase of Immortals.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.