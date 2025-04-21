AEW's Dustin Rhodes reaches out to brother Cody Rhodes after WWE WrestleMania 41's heartbreaking finish

AEW star Dustin Rhodes sent a heartwarming message to former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes after the latter lost to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader became a 17-time World Champion tonight, but fans were left heartbroken due to The American Nightmare's crushing loss. His brother, Dustin, also commented on his defeat.

Ad

Cody Rhodes and John Cena put on a spectacle at WrestleMania 41 Night Two. The stars left their all in the ring, but it took Cena some ingenious heel tactics to trump Cody and win the title. He also needed the help of Travis Scott to get the win while Rhodes attempted to overcome the odds alone.

Despite the Rhodes brothers being in different promotions, they have never shied away from supporting each other. Moments after the former WWE Champion's loss, Dustin Rhodes said that he was proud of Cody Rhodes. The AEW veteran also told The American Nightmare to keep his head up as he did the right thing.

Ad

Trending

"Proud of you brother. I love you, Head Up! Cody Rhodes," Dustin Rhodes wrote.

Check out the comment below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what is in store for The American Nightmare as he failed to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Showcase of Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.