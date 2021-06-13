"Hands not tied"- AEW star responds to Triple H's comments about women's wrestling; takes shot at WWE 

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has become the latest person to have responded to WWE's Executive Vice President Triple H's comments about female wrestling.

The Cerebral Assassin recently stated that the best female wrestlers in the world are in WWE, a remark which grabbed the attention of many wrestlers across the industry.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes also took to Twitter to respond to Triple H's comments about female workers. The Natural stated that women's wrestlers in AEW had grown tremendously:

"Couple days late, let me weigh in. @AEW's women's division has grown passionately because of the team. You are not hands on like I am teaching and coaching them to greatness. You just have money, where I have passion. Passion wins every time. Sincerely, Dustin #HandsNotTied", said Dustin Rhodes.

Couple days late, let me weigh in. @AEW's women's division has grown passionately because of the team. You are not hands on like I am teaching and coaching them to greatness. You just have money, where I have passion. Passion wins every time.

Sincerely,

Dustin #HandsNotTied — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) June 12, 2021

Dustin Rhodes made it clear that WWE only has the money whereas he holds the passion. His statement that AEW's hands are not tied is a cheeky dig at WWE management. As a coach for young newcomers in AEW, it was the right decision for Dustin Rhodes to give his take on the sensitive issue.

AEW's Thunder Rosa also took a dig at Triple H's remarks

#1 ranked AEW women's wrestler Thunder Rosa

AEW star Thunder Rosa was one of the first people to have responded to Triple H's remarks about female wrestling. Rosa stated that skillful female wrestlers are spread all over the world, not in just one specific promotion.

"The Best Female Wrestlers are not located in one company not even in one country . They are spread over many companies and many countries! Talented women across the Globe!" said Thunder Rosa.

The Best Female Wrestlers are not located in one company not even in one country . They are spread over many companies and many countries! Talented women across the Globe! — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) June 10, 2021

Even though WWE has a vast female roster, that doesn't mean female workers of other promotions aren't doing well. AEW's women's division has ascended to the top in no time.

Female wrestlers like Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa, Dr. Britt Baker, and Serena Deeb, just to name a few, have worked hard to take this division to reach heights.

Similarly, female wrestlers from promotions like NWA and IMPACT have raised the bar of the women's wrestling as well.

What's your take on Triple H's remarks about female wrestling? Do you agree with Dustin Rhodes and Thunder Rosa's most genuine response to them? Sound off in the comment section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in wrestling every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Arjun