AEW's Dustin Rhodes shares update on family member's ill-health

AEW star Dustin Rhodes recently took to Twitter to ask everyone to pray for his mother, who notably has been struggling with her health as of late.

Dustin's father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes, sadly passed away on June 11th, 2015, at the age of 69, likely making his mother's possible current condition a heavy load for the star. The Natural's mother has possibly been struggling with her health, as the veteran took to social media earlier this year in February after she was admitted to the hospital as well.

Unfortunately, it seems that the AEW star's mother is yet again possibly facing some health issues. However, Dustin didn't specify if it was a personal matter or health-related.

"Please keep my momma in your prayers please." - Dustin Tweeted.

At 53, Dustin has enjoyed a lengthy wrestling career, with his most memorable run being as the bizarre Goldust. Rhodes isn't unaware of his age, however, and claims that 2023 will be his final year as an in-ring competitor.

Despite the AEW star's plans, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T doesn't believe his former tag-team partner will indefinitely retire

Retired wrestlers returning from the end of their careers have become somewhat common in the industry. With the likes of Ric Flair lacing up his boots after his swan song back in 2008 to Edge coming back from a career injury, retirement seems to be conditional in wrestling.

In regards to Dustin's intentions, Booker T responded during his Hall of Fame podcast and shared his doubts about the AEW star's retirement plans.

"He's never going to retire. We're never going to retire. Goldy is going to be back in the middle of that ring somewhere, but on his own time. When he wants to do it, and I understand that. Goldy's been doing this [for] a long time, he's been around since the late '80s." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Booker T is no stranger to hanging up his boots and returning, as the veteran has been making on-off appearances since his 2012 retirement. Dustin's retirement plans could likely be due to his mother's condition and the star wanting to be closer to her during this time.

