Top AEW star confirms retirement plans next year; hopes Tony Khan will allow appearances on promotion

AEW star Dustin Rhodes is a bonafide pro wrestling veteran who is nearing the end of his in-ring career. Dustin has announced that 2023 will be his final year in wrestling. He recently addressed post-retirement options with AEW.

Rhodes returned to in-ring action on Dynamite by competing in the Dynamite Diamond Ring battle royale. He hasn't wrestled since August when he lost to challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship. And, having accomplished so much, Rhodes has decided to hang up his wrestling boots for good.

In an interview with the Busted Open Radio podcast, Rhodes explained his decision and stated that his AEW contract expires in July.

Rhodes also stated that while retirement from wrestling is not always an option, he is looking for an end date:

"I made the decision that 'Hey man, at the end of July, my contract is up.' I don't know if that's going to be it, because when we say we're retiring, we always come back. And we never say never. But that's what I'm looking for, an end date for my in-ring wrestling career," Rhodes said. (H/T - WresltingINC)

He also stated that he wants to be a coach and make an appearance on AEW:

"I want to get out while I can still walk, but still teach the kids, still coach hopefully, if I'm allowed to do that, and occasionally make an onscreen appearance, I just don't want to embarrass myself is the main thing." (H/T - WresltingINC)

WWE legend Brian Pillman's son Brian Pillman Jr. sends a message to AEW star

Dustin Rhodes appeared during the Blizzard Brawl tapings and announced that 2023 would be his last year in wrestling. Since his debut in 1988, Rhodes has wrestled for nearly every major organization that has existed in his 34 years as a professional wrestler. It would be the end of an illustrious career.

Brian Pillman Jr. stated that he had unfinished business with Rhodes in response to his announcement.

"Not so fast brother, we have unfinished business…" - Pillman Jr. tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Brian Pillman and Goldust have a long history together. They were previously a WCW tag team.

What are your thoughts on Dustin Rhodes' career? Let us know in the comment section below

Poll : 0 votes