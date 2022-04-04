AEW star Eddie Kingston recently recalled crying after his match with Chris Jericho at last month's Revolution 2022.

Back at the pay-per-view, The Mad King and Le Champion competed in a stiff and brutal opening match, which ended with the former winning arguably the biggest match of his career.

While Jericho was the favorite to win, Kingston coming out on top surprised many fans. The latter had lost most of his marquee pay-per-view matches until that point.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Perspective podcast, Eddie Kingston disclosed that he got emotional after wrestling Jericho at Revolution. The AEW star explained that he didn't know how to deal with such a massive win except for crying alone in the hotel room.

The Mad King added that he still looks at himself as a young boy trying to be a better person each day:

“I remember after the match with Jericho, I went back to the hotel room before hanging out with everybody, and I just cried because I didn’t know what else to do. I didn’t know whether to scream, yell, or whatever. I didn’t know how to handle that moment. I still see myself as that 17-year-old kid on the street corner. I’m just trying to do good. That’s all I’m trying to do. I’m just trying to be better every day." (H/T - WrestlingNews)

Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston's AEW feud is far from over

Following Revolution 2022, the first-ever AEW Champion showed his true colors by officially turning heel and attacking Eddie Kingston on Dynamite.

Jericho even turned against his former Inner Circle stablemates, Santana and Ortiz, attacking them with the help of Jake Hager and their new associates, 2point0 and Daniel Garcia. They formed a new stable called the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS).

In last Wednesday's episode, Eddie Kingston, alongside Santana & Ortiz, returned to exact revenge on JAS. But the numbers advantage turned the tide in the latter's favor.

By the looks of what went down on Dynamite, it seems like were are heading towards a multi-man clash. Once that takes place, we might witness Kingston and Jericho meeting again for their much-anticipated rematch.

