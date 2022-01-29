They are small, little indie guys" - AEW's FTR takes a massive dig at legendary tag team 

Former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR has yet again taken a shot at The Briscoes, this time terming them "small, little indie guys."

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been teasing a dream match with Jay and Mark Briscoe for a while now, with both sides firing several barbs at each other.

In their latest appearance on the podcast Busted Open Radio, FTR again addressed their differences with The Briscoes.

Harwood stated that Jay and Mark were nothing but "mud show" guys who hadn't achieved much on the big stage. On the contrary, the AEW star stated that FTR has won every mainstream championship in the business and that they have more accomplishments than to their name than The Briscoes.

"They are outlaw mud show guys (The Briscoes), they are small little indie guys, the proof is back here, all the mainstream tag team championships FTR has held. We are the only tag team to do that. We have more accomplishments than you, there's nothing more to say," said Dax Harwood. (02:16 - 02:35)

Jim Cornette wants to see AEW's FTR and The Briscoes battle it out

One of the many viewers intrigued by the dream match between the former AEW Tag Team Champions and the reigning GCW Tag Team Champions is wrestling veteran Jim Cornette.

A few days back, he claimed that going by the dire state of the tag team wrestling today, a match between FTR and The Briscoes could draw a lot of money for whichever promotion books the bout.

Considering how intense the feud has been, it'll be interesting to see when and where the highly-anticipated tag team match goes down. With Revolution 2022 just over a month away, there's a chance Tony Khan will capitalize on the buzz surrounding the clash and book it for the pay-per-view.

Do you see a match between FTR and The Briscoes becoming a reality in the coming weeks? Sound off in the comments section below.

