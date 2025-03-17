AEW's most hated star puts Kenny Omega on notice

Kenny Omega may find a new enemy soon, as one of the most disliked names on the roster has called him out. The two may find themselves crossing paths as early as this week.

This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, a four-way match between Ricochet, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, Orange Cassidy, and Mark Davis will take place after all four men got past the first round of the Eliminator Tournament. The winner will head to Dynasty in less than three weeks as the number one contender for Kenny Omega's International Championship.

The One and Only has made a bold claim, as he believed that he would be the one to face the Best Bout Machine at the pay-per-view. He was already looking ahead and sending him an early warning. Should this be the case, this would only be their second singles match, as the last one was back in 2014 in PWG.

"I'll see you soon @KennyOmegamanX," he wrote.

Ricochet is focused on Kenny Omega and not on the Death Riders

During his recent appearance on The Mark Hoke Show, Ricochet spoke about the hold of the Death Riders on AEW. He enjoyed the group's dynamics, as they always held each other accountable and were not afraid to take it out on one another.

He gave credit to Jon Moxley for his title reign so far and talked about those who opposed him. He mentioned that all they needed to do was take him down, but no one has been able to yet. The Man Out of this World then reiterated that he had no plans of going after Mox, as he was focused on Kenny Omega and his International title.

“Whenever you’ve got a group like that, holding everybody accountable and holding everyone to a certain standard, people are either going to have to step up, or they’re going to get beat up. And again, everyone can say what they want about Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, but if you’ve got something to say, then go beat them and change it—which no one has. And I’m not saying that’s me. I’m going after Kenny. I’m about to beat Kenny up,” said Ricochet. [H/T - Ringside News]

Ricochet has cemented himself as one of the most disliked stars in the company, as fans rain boos and jeers on him during any appearance he makes. Should he be the one to challenge Kenny Omega, the fans will likely boo him out of the building, seeing as Omega is one of the most beloved stars on the roster.

