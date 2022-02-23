"No more holding us back"- AEW star takes dig at Matt Hardy

Things have been sour in AEW for Matt Hardy as he has been clashing heads with his fellow Andrade-Hardy Family Office member and one half of Private Party, Isiah Kassidy, for multiple weeks now. This has spilled over into the Twitterverse as Isiah Kassidy continues to take digs at "Big Money" Matt.

Isiah Kassidy featured in tag-team action on AEW Dark Elevation alongside AHFO teammates The Butcher, The Blade, and Andrade El Idolo, where he picked up the winning pinfall. Kassidy took to Twitter to claim that he ended up getting a clean win because Matt Hardy was not in his corner.

Matt Hardy responded by telling Kassidy that he does not understand reality and has no idea what is in front of him.

Isiah responded by saying that Matt Hardy is just salty to see Isiah do well and that he will not be holding him and Mark Quen back anymore.

This all began on the edition of AEW Dynamite when Matt Hardy walked out on Isiah Kassidy during his Face of the Revolution qualifying match against the debuting Keith Lee.

Isiah was not happy with this at all and took to Twitter to call Matt Hardy's behavior erratic.

Matt Hardy's last AEW match was over a month ago

Matt Hardy had his last match on the 12th January 2022 edition of Dynamite, where he lost to one-half of the Lucha Brothers and one-third of Death Triangle Penta El Zero Miedo.

With the way things are going, one can speculate that the next time Matt Hardy will be in action will be to face his protege Isiah Kassidy. Will this be one-on-one, or will Matt be joined by his brother Jeff to take on Private Party in tag team action? We will have to wait and watch.

Do you think Matt Hardy can dispatch off Isiah Kassidy, or will youth beat experience?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

