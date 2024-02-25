AEW’s Jeff Jarrett opens up about current WWE name: "He's had his demons like myself and others”

AEW star Jeff Jarrett recently spoke about some personal demons of a current WWE personality.

The name in question is none other than Road Dogg Jesse James who has worked with Jeff Jarrett during their time together in the Stamford-based promotion. Road Dogg is a former Intercontinental Champion and has held multiple tag titles in the company. He is currently the Senior Vice President of Live Events in the WWE.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett spoke on his experience working with Road Dogg and praised the veteran for overcoming his demons.

"We collaborated on stuff literally [from] day one," he said. "He's always thought that way. As he got going, and when I came back and the DX days, he's always thought big picture, had a vision. He understands that, yes, the in-ring stuff is very important, but we've got to figure out music and entrance, the ins and outs, just the presentation from A to Z."

Jarrett continued:

"He's had his demons, like myself and others," Jarrett said. "On his worst day, he's pretty damn creative, and he was. But clear-headed, he is fantastic. Always has been really, really good at seeing the presentation of professional wrestling as an entertainment product." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

WWE veteran Jeff Jarrett comments on Mick Foley's potential upcoming match

AEW star Jeff Jarrett recently shared his thoughts on Mick Foley who announced that he's planning to come out of retirement for his 60th birthday. Foley revealed that he wants to lose 100 pounds and the only way he knows to do that is by wrestling another potential Death Match.

Speaking on his My World podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Foley's last match which will likely take place on his 60th birthday.

"So many things came to mind, When you did the roast of Bruce [Prichard], can you imagine a roast of Mick? A convention around it, his career touched so many promotions, Japan, Texas, Tennessee, the obvious. A lot of people forget about his WCW run. I immediately went to work and started saying, 'Okay, I'm not going to shoehorn myself in as the promoter, but I did do this before, so I know some things that probably need to be put in place right now if he does decide to do that.'" (H/T - WrestlingInc.)

Mick Foley also teased that his potential opponent could be Jon Moxley or Matt Cardona, who have great experiences in wrestling Death Matches. It will be interesting to see if the former WWE Champion reveals some more information about the match.

Do you want to see Mick Foley wrestle on his 60th birthday? Let us know in the comments section below.