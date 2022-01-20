AEW's Jim Ross gives health update after cancer treatment

AEW announcer Jim Ross has given an update on his health condition following his recent radiation treatment for skin cancer.

JR revealed that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer in October 2021 and was taking time away from AEW TV to undergo radiation treatment. The need for the treatment to take place over consecutive days meant that, despite protests from JR, he had to take the headset off and fight the fight of his life.

Fans rejoiced in the dying embers of 2021 when Ross took to his Twitter account to announce that he had kicked cancer to the curb and was officially cancer-free. Ross went on to return to the AEW commentary desk for the "New Year's Smash" edition of Dynamite.

In the latest edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross gave listeners an update on the general state of his health and how he is feeling in the early stages of his rehabilitation process.

"It is getting better and a lot of that old skin is gone and and new skin is starting to mature. So it’s just what it is, you know, and I kind of get used to it. Thank God for these creams that they gave me at the cancer clinic. So I use that three or four times a day to help heal the damn thing. But I’m going to make it fine,” JR said. (H/T WrestlingNews.Co)

The legendary announcer noted that it wasn't all fun and games as travel has taken its toll on him, going as far as to rent wheelchairs at airports for easier transportation. However, Ross took this development in his stride.

"So they picked me up, my driver picks me up here at home and takes him to the airport where I meet the wheelchair guy who now I’ve become buddies with. They’re all fans. They all like my $10 and $20 tips. So I’m very popular when they see me coming," Jim Ross added. (H/T WrestlingNews.co).

Jim Ross witnessed several returns on this week's AEW Dynamite

Jim Ross's return to AEW was a wholesome moment that filled fans with joy at the very end of 2021. AEW hasn't stopped with wholesome returns, as proven with the return of Jon Moxley to Dynamite this past week.

Moxley had been absent from AEW for three months in an attempt to battle his alcohol addiction. Returning in front of a red-hot Washington D.C. crowd, fans around the world were over the moon to see Mox back on their screens.

Edited by Prem Deshpande