AEW personality seemingly insults WWE veteran Matt Hardy by calling him "jealous old aunt"

Jose, Andrade El Idolo's assistant, recently took a massive shot at Matt Hardy following this week's AEW Dark: Elevation.

Last month on Dynamite, Hardy revealed that he sold 51% of his Hardy Family Office stable to the former NXT Champion. Despite the business agreement looking smooth from the outside in the earlier few weeks, cracks have emerged, most noticeably between Matt Hardy and Jose.

On the most recent edition of Dark Elevation, Private Party, The Butcher, and the Blade, and Andrade El Idolo were victorious in a ten-man tag team match. In the closing moments of the bout, Andrade executed Hammerlock DDT, but instead of taking the pinfall himself, he gave the pin to Isiah Kassidy after tagging him in.

This prompted Jose to take to Twitter and praise the former United States Champion's selfless act. On the contrary, he took a massive shot at Matt Hardy for merely looking at the proceedings from the ringside like a "jealous old aunt." Check out the AHFO member's tweet below:

"Leaders LEAD. @AndradeElIdolo stepped up to show the #AHFO how it’s done and then gave @IsiahKassidy the pin and victory celebration. @MATTHARDYBRAND looking like a jealous old aunt, didn’t join us at ringside. #aew #AEWDarkElevation" tweeted Jose.

Matt Hardy and Private Party have shown major cracks in their relationship in AEW

It's no secret that Isiah Kassidy and Marq Queen owe a lot of their success in All Elite Wrestling to Matt Hardy, who took them under their wing and guided them. However, as the case is with most partnerships in wrestling, even their association is currently going through a rough patch.

Just recently, in response to Hardy calling Private Party "underachieving," Kassidy fired back and tweeted that they would have been tag team champions by now if his brother, Jeff Hardy, was leading them. It'll be interesting to see how this story would pan out and whether it would lead to Matt Hardy abandoning the stable for good.

What do you make of the saga involving Andrade El Idolo and Matt Hardy in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

