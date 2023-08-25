AEW's Justin Roberts posts heartfelt message following Bray Wyatt's death

Justin Roberts has posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram account following Bray Wyatt's untimely passing.

Wyatt suffered a heart attack on August 24th 2023 that led his death at the age of 36. The Eater of Worlds was quietly removed from WWE programming before WrestleMania 39 due to an on-going battle with illness, and while he was reportedly making good progress on his road to recovery, COVID-19 exacerbated an existing heart condition which resulted in the fatal heart attack.

People from all over the world have posted tributes on social media, and Justin Roberts, a man who had the privilege of announcing Bray Wyatt's name at WWE events all over the world, is no exception. Here's what he had to say on his Instagram account:

"My heart goes out to the family and friends of [Bray Wyatt]. It was amazing to witness him build Bray week to week in different cities around the world, and show is all how truly special he was."

Many other AEW stars have paid tribute to Bray Wyatt

When a wrestler passes away in the prime of their career, the so-called 'rivalries' between wrestling companies gets thrown to the side as everyone comes together to remember someone who meant so much to the business.

While he may have never appeared in an AEW ring, that didn't stop the official All Elite Wrestling social media accounts from paying tribute to the late Windham Rotunda.

A number of wrestlers on the AEW roster also paid tribute to Wyatt, including the likes of Saraya, CM Punk and Matt Hardy, as well as other stars who never got to share the ring with The Eater of Worlds like Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Swerve Strickland.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send their condolences to Windham's family, friends and fans across the world.

What are your favorite memories of Bray Wyatt? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?