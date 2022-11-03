AEW's latest signee calls out Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs) on controversial post about LGBTQ Festival 

It's been a few years since WWE legend Kane dropped the demon's mask and ran for office as Mayor of Knoxville County, Tennessee, but he still managed to draw the ire of a fellow wrestler and AEW star following a controversial tweet.

Now referred to by his real name Glenn Jacobs, the former WWE Champion took a divisive stance on all-ages drag shows. In a recent tweet, he pledged to make endeavors to prevent them from taking place on property in Knox County.

His tweet sparked outrage among many, as it was pointed out that any action will directly impact an already marginalized group. One fellow professional to speak up was AEW star Mike Bennett, who called on Jacobs to "let kids be kids" following an anecdote about his own kids' experiences at a drag show.

"We took our 4 year old and 2 year old to a LGBTQ Festival here in the town I live in. There was a Drag Show. They had an absolute blast. They now refer to it as the Dragon Festival. My son will dress up w his sister in a Tutu and play with Monster Trucks. Let's let kids be kids." - Mike Benett via Twitter

Whether or not the reaction to his words will change Jacobs' stance is unknown, but this isn't the first time the former Kane has come under fire this year. Another AEW star, Britt Baker, slammed his stance on the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision on abortion rights earlier this year.

Mike Bennett joined AEW alongside Maria Kanellis and Matt Taven

Mike Bennett may be known for his previous stints with IMPACT, Ring of Honor and WWE, but he is a new arrival on the AEW scene, having recently signed a multi-year deal with the promotion according to reports.

He joined the promotion alongside his Kingdom stablemates Maria Kanellis and Matt Taven, the former of whom he is married to. Kanellis and Bennett were a double act during their stint in WWE lasting from 2017 to 2020. It was a largely underwhelming run, but they did at least trade 24/7 title wins in 2019, with Maria pinning Mike to win the title before he recaptured it shortly after.

Their emergence in AEW saw themselves and Matt Taven immediately positioned against FTR and WarJoe, with Taven unsuccessfully challenging for Wardlow's TNT Championship during last week's Rampage.

