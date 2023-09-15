AEW's local popularity is "starting to dwindle," says WWE Hall of Famer

A WWE Hall of Famer and multiple-time tag team champion recently talked about the decreasing popularity of All Elite Wrestling after the big All In show at Wembley.

The name in question is none other than Bully Ray, who had an observation about the atmosphere while watching Dynamite this week. The veteran stated that he felt that the overall vibe of the show did not match the usual energy and enthusiasm of the crowd at AEW shows.

On the latest episode of Busted Open After Dark, the veteran spoke about the recent atmosphere of All Elite Wrestling shows.

“I don’t think the people were very loud tonight. I don’t think the people were very interactive with the show. There were moments, but it didn’t have that fun feel that AEW normally has, and if you take a look at the numbers they have for their houses coming up, they’re also very light. What does this say about AEW’s popularity right now and why has the popularity subsided? I’ll stay in the States. I’m not gonna say overseas, because they just had a monster house, but they’ve only been there one time. It seems like the popularity in the States is starting to dwindle.” [H/T: RingsideNews]

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray wants Toni Storm's AEW merch

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Bully Ray has talked before about being a fan of AEW star Toni Storm and the veteran recently asked for her merchandise on Twitter.

Toni Storm is one of the top women in All Elite Wrestling and is also the first woman to hold the AEW Women's Title two times.

In a recent tweet, Bully Ray asked for two pieces of Toni Storm's new shirt.

