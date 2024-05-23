AEW's Mark Henry on a controversial star fired by WWE in 2021: "It’s time for his second chance"

Mark Henry has been in the wrestling industry for decades and routinely gives his opinion on the business and its various aspects. He has claimed former WWE star Velveteen Dream should get a "second chance."

WWE investigated Velveteen Dream after allegations arose of him having indecent online interactions with underage boys. The incidents allegedly occurred in 2020 and drew massive backlash from fans, but Triple H cleared him of any misconduct following the investigation. After almost five months of inactivity, WWE released him from his contract on May 20, 2021.

Recently, when the World's Strongest Man was hosting a virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest, he said that he thought Dream should have his second chance. The AEW star said he would pick him if he was choosing a modern version of the Nation of Domination.

"My wildcard would probably be Velveteen Dream, would be Patrick. I think it’s time for his second chance. A lot of people in the world of wrestling love the talent. We’re in a cancel culture that is justified as so. We need a cancel culture. But, at some point, you gotta have grace and forgiveness and you gotta see if that person is gonna bury themselves again because habitual line steppers, that’s exactly who they are."

The WWE Hall of Famer elaborated on second chances.

"Once they get that second chance and they’re out, I ain’t cosigning for you no more. But, everybody needs their second chance. I think that would be my new Nation," Henry added. [H/T Post Wrestling]

The Nation of Domination was a WWE stable that was active from 1996 to 1998. At one time, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was one of its members and even its leader. Other members of NoD include Farooq, Crush, Clarence Mason, Mark Henry, Ahmed Johnson, Savio Vega, and others.

Mark Henry's contract with AEW is reportedly about to end

Mark Henry joined AEW in 2021, and his contract is nearly up. He became one of the biggest names to sign with the then-upcoming wrestling promotion.

He has not had an in-ring role in the Jacksonville-based company but has filled in the boots of an announcer and a coach. His contract with Tony Khan is reportedly almost up.

Henry has nothing left to prove in wrestling and is one of the best in the industry to take a managerial or behind-the-scenes role in a wrestling promotion.

Whether he decides to re-sign with the company or look for better avenues remains to be seen.