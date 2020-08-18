Triple H reveals outcome of the WWE's investigation against Velveteen Dream 

Velveteen Dream returned on the last episode of NXT and turned heel by the end of the show. The former North American Champion was absent from NXT TV for a while, and he was in the news lately with regards to the allegations that were made against him during the #SpeakingOut movement.

Dream was accused of having indecent online interactions with underage boys, and the Superstar had even released a statement in which he denied the allegations. Triple H spoke to CBS Sports on Monday, and he revealed the real reason behind Velveteen Dream's absence.

Triple H says WWE found nothing in the Velveteen Dream investigation

Dream was away from NXT programming due to his car accident as he was hospitalized following the mishap. The Game also revealed that the WWE did look into the allegations levelled against Velveteen Dream and they found nothing after the investigation.

Triple H reiterated that Velveteen Dream was away from action because of the accident and once he was medically cleared, the decision was made to get him back to the ring.

Here's what Triple H revealed about Velveteen Dream's status:

"You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously. You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn't. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. That's what took him off TV. In the moment, all this other stuff happens and you look into it and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone's attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is and there's nothing there. Everything that we have done, we are comfortable with him continuing to do what he does and everything else. But he had a car accident. It stemmed down to people thought we removed him from TV for different reasons. We didn't. He was in a car accident. Once he was medically cleared to be able to return to the ring from his car accident, we continued forward the way we did. We looked into what was there and we didn't find anything."

There have been various rumors being discussed regarding Velveteen Dream's status in the WWE over the past few weeks, including there being significant backstage heat on him. However, Dream is back on TV, and he will face Finn Balor in a second-chance match to determine one of the participants for the ladder match at NXT TakeOver: XXX.