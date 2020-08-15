Velveteen Dream returned to NXT TV on this week's episode after a brief hiatus, but there still is a considerable amount of backstage heat on the 24-year-old Superstar.

More details about how Velveteen Dream is viewed backstage in the WWE were revealed in a Fightful Select report.

It has been revealed the Velveteen Dream's return was kept very private backstage and most of the talents only knew about his comeback minutes before the show in which he returned.

Velveteen Dream has been on the receiving end of 'significant heat' for a long time now, mainly due to his behavioural issues. Dream has also reportedly been given 'preferential treatment' in several situations. It was noted that any other Superstar in Dream's position would have been fired.

The heat hasn't ceased to exist as it was prevalent during his return as well. It was added that the company has not given any updates on the potential disciplinary action that may have been taken against Velveteen Dream.

Reason behind Velveteen Dream's hiatus

Velveteen Dream was accused of having inappropriate communications with underage boys during the #SpeakingOut movement recently, and WWE quickly took him off TV following the allegations coming to light.

Dream issued a statement and denied the allegations levelled against him, and there were even reports of WWE possibly cutting him off doing the rounds not too long ago.

However, in a surprising twist to the tale, WWE decided to get Dream back on TV, and he was revealed as the third opponent in the Triple Threat qualifying match to fill one of the slots of the NXT TakeOver: XXX ladder match for the North American Championship.

Dream turned heel after the match by attacking Kushida. The latest episode of NXT ended with Finn Balor and Velveteen Dream having a staredown in the middle of the ring. Dream is expected to take on Finn Balor in one of the second-chance matches, with the other being between Johnny Gargano and Ridge Holland.

Velveteen Dream may be back on NXT TV but the heat his certainly on the young Superstar to get his act together with regards to his life outside the ring.