Velveteen Dream's days in WWE are reportedly numbered

Could the former North American Champion Velveteen Dream soon be released by WWE?

WWE is reportedly on a mission to clear the locker room of problematic stars.

Is the Dream over in WWE?

Velveteen Dream has been one of the premiere Superstars on NXT for the last few years and was pegged by many to be a future top guy in the company. That appears to no longer be the case as The Dream's days in WWE are reportedly numbered.

The Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast was the first to put it out on Twitter that WWE is set to cut ties with The Velveteen Dream as soon as this coming Monday. Their initial tweet was then corroborated by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

I've been hearing this, as well as some not so wonderful news about him that doesn't have to do with any of the allegations. https://t.co/34168lwI5l — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 26, 2020

The former North American Champion is one of several professional wrestlers across various promotions facing accusations of sexual misconduct, but it sounds like his issues with those in charge at WWE run even further than that.

Is Velveteen Dream the next Superstar to be released?

NXT UK star Travis Banks was released recently.

Earlier on Friday, both Travis Banks and Ligero were released from NXT UK after having accusations levied against them as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. Sean Ross Sapp wrote on Twitter that WWE is getting serious about cleaning house when it comes to problematic wrestlers.

Sportskeeda's Senior Journalist Tom Colohue says as many as four more members on the NXT UK Brand could soon find themselves unemployed.

I'm aware of four names that have been questioned by the #WWE in NXT UK — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 26, 2020

When I reached out specifically regarding The Velveteen Dream, Colohue had nothing to add. He stated that he hadn't heard anything specifically regarding Velveteen Dream's future with WWE. This story will likely continue to evolve over the days and weeks to come, so please check back with Sportskeeda as more news becomes available.