WWE releases NXT UK Superstar Travis Banks
- Travis Banks faces accusations which were brought to light during the Speaking Out movement
- The now-former NXT UK Superstar is no longer a part of WWE
Just minutes after the news of NXT UK Superstar Ligero's WWE release has broken, Travis Banks - another Superstar who had accusations levied at him during the #SpeakingOut movement - has been released from the company.
WWE has not yet provided an official a statement on either of the releases, but I've been able to confirm the news, as has John Pollock of POST Wrestling.
Travis Banks' accusations
Now-former NXT UK Superstar Travis Banks was named during the Speaking Out movement by wrestler Millie McKenzie, who revealed that the pair had a secret one-year relationship when she was only 17 and under his tutelage. McKenzie would go on to share screenshots of messaged the pair exchanged during one disturbing experience.
As of the time of writing, Banks' profile is still active on WWE.com, but can only be reached via direct link as the New Zealand-born wrestler is no longer listed as an active WWE Superstar or a member of the NXT UK roster.
WWE statement on talents facing accusations
Last week, WWE sent a statement to us clarifying what actions will be taken:
“Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated."
"WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE.”
We at Sportskeeda will keep you updated with any further developments.
Published 26 Jun 2020, 23:19 IST