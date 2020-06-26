WWE releases NXT UK Superstar Travis Banks

Travis Banks faces accusations which were brought to light during the Speaking Out movement

The now-former NXT UK Superstar is no longer a part of WWE

Travis Banks has been released

Just minutes after the news of NXT UK Superstar Ligero's WWE release has broken, Travis Banks - another Superstar who had accusations levied at him during the #SpeakingOut movement - has been released from the company.

WWE have released NXT UK Superstar Travis Banks. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 26, 2020

WWE has not yet provided an official a statement on either of the releases, but I've been able to confirm the news, as has John Pollock of POST Wrestling.

Can confirm through sources that both Ligero (Simon Musk) and Travis Banks have been released by WWE.



Ligero news was first reported by @MikePWInsider — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) June 26, 2020

Travis Banks' accusations

Now-former NXT UK Superstar Travis Banks was named during the Speaking Out movement by wrestler Millie McKenzie, who revealed that the pair had a secret one-year relationship when she was only 17 and under his tutelage. McKenzie would go on to share screenshots of messaged the pair exchanged during one disturbing experience.

As of the time of writing, Banks' profile is still active on WWE.com, but can only be reached via direct link as the New Zealand-born wrestler is no longer listed as an active WWE Superstar or a member of the NXT UK roster.

Very scary doing this. But I don’t want anyone else to have to go through what I did.

Things need to change. #SpeakingOut

Things didn’t end with Jake. I began training under Travis Banks. When I was 17, we had a secret one year relationship in which he wouldn’t speak to.... — Millie Mckenzie ミリー・マッケンジー (@MillieMcKenzie0) June 18, 2020

WWE statement on talents facing accusations

Last week, WWE sent a statement to us clarifying what actions will be taken:

“Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated."

"WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE.”

