WWE release NXT UK Superstar Ligero

NXT UK Superstar Ligero - real name Simon Musk - has been released from WWE following several accusations made against the Leeds-born wrestler in the Speaking Out movement.

The company have not yet provided an official statement on the release, but I've been able to confirm the news, and both PWInsider.com and Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT have reported the same.

WWE have released NXT UK Superstar Ligero. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 26, 2020

Much like Jack Gallagher, Ligero's release sees doesn't see the now-former NXT UK Superstar moved to the Alumni section, but rather his profile wiped completely from WWE.com, with the webpage simply displaying a message of, "You are not authorized to access this page."

Much like Jack Gallagher, Ligero has not been moved to the Alumni section, and his profile is no longer available to view on https://t.co/aBL0CeB0Hu pic.twitter.com/gjPGi2M1ju — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 26, 2020

WWE statement on talents facing accusations

Last week, WWE sent a statement to us clarifying what actions will be taken:

“Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated."

"WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE.”

