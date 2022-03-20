AEW's Matt Hardy discusses the future of his 'Broken' gimmick

Matt Hardy remains in the spotlight in AEW. The older half of the Hardy Boyz has continually re-invented himself in a variety of different personas and characters, as he refuses to let his star fade.

In recent weeks, Matt has once again evolved, as he has shifted from Big Money Matt Hardy to his traditional babyface persona. In doing so, he reunited with his brother, Jeff Hardy. Moving forward, fans are curious to see how Matt's character continues to change.

During a recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran discussed perhaps his most popular persona, "Broken" Matt Hardy. Following Jeff's arrival in AEW, Matt described how he could see the Broken character coming back. He suggested the character could be featured on a platform outside of AEW.

"I almost feel like that can exist on another platform , it's not even like a standard AEW match which lands on pay-per-view or you know even on a TV show," said Matt. "I could almost see this being something that would supplement the program we could possibly have, on another platform." (21:50-22:05)

You can check out the full podcast below:

Matt Hardy arrived in AEW in his 'Broken' persona. He then transformed into a more typical version of himself when he became the manager of Private Party. The veteran had a lengthy run as "Big Money Matt" before Jeff's debut. Now that the brothers are back together, the possibilities are endless. The duo could potentially revisit a previously canceled angle with the Young Bucks.

The Hardys will team up with Sting and Darby Allin this week on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy found himself reunited with his brother on the post-Revolution episode of Dynamite. Andrade, Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade turned on him and kicked him out of their group. Sting and Darby Allin tried to save Matt from a beatdown, but the debuting Jeff Hardy sent Andrade's forces running.

The Hardys made their in-ring debut against Private Party during the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite, where they emerged victorious. But their feud with Andrade Family Office is far from finished. The Hardys, Sting, and Allin will face Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade on the next episode of Dynamite.

