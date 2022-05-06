Matt Hardy opens up on what AEW needs to gain more fans

Matt Hardy hopes AEW can find a larger-than-life character in the future. He wants someone who can draw in more casual viewers to the product.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion shared his thoughts on the upcoming supershow between NJPW and AEW called Forbidden Door. This is where he elaborated on what will help AEW build a bigger audience.

Big Money Matt said he's excited about the super event in June, but that's not necessarily how Tony Khan's promotion can build a bigger audience. He wants AEW to find a larger-than-life superstar like Hulk Hogan or Stone Cold Steve Austin that'll help bring in a casual audience.

Here's what he said on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

“I do think it [Forbidden Door] will help grow the audience as far as Japanese fans, or worldwide, global fans are concerned. I do think you do have to have characters that are larger than life to gain casual fans, people that don’t typically watch wrestling. I think that’s something that’s very important that you have the Hulk Hogan’s who transcend time, characters like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, two of the best characters ever. I hope down the road, we find someone who really carries that and they ooze that larger-than-life charisma that does draw in casual fans."

It'll be interesting to see if anyone in the All Elite roster can reach the levels Matt Hardy has spoken about.

You can check out the results for Dynamite here.

Matt Hardy feels AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door will be amazing

Speaking on the same edition of his podcast, Matt Hardy provided his thoughts on Forbidden Door. He said it's an amazing card, and the prospect of AEW and New Japan wrestlers facing each other is brilliant:

"When you have an actual card that’s being presented and you have legitimately AEW superstars going against NJPW superstars, that’s incredible. This is two separate entities that are actually working together, in business together, and they’re going to have this amazing show and it’s going to be an amazing card." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Who do you want to see



Make sure you're a part of what will be a legendary event!



ticketmaster.com/event/04005C92… GENERAL ON-SALE TOMORROWWho do you want to see @bryandanielson face when #AEWxNJPW presents Forbidden Door?Make sure you're a part of what will be a legendary event! GENERAL ON-SALE TOMORROWWho do you want to see @bryandanielson face when #AEWxNJPW presents Forbidden Door?Make sure you're a part of what will be a legendary event!ticketmaster.com/event/04005C92… https://t.co/QlH85S59lW

It remains to be seen what dream matches we'll see at Forbidden Door. The show promises to be an exciting one.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Abhinav Singh