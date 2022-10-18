Paul Heyman has managed several superstars in WWE. Brock Lesnar, Ryback, AEW star Claudio (fka Cesaro), and CM Punk have all been managed by the Advocate. The latest addition to the list is the longest reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Out of all these guys, Matt Hardy has named The Beast Incarnate as the most dangerous superstar he has faced.

Brock Lesnar made his WWE debut in 2002. One of his initial feuds was with The Hardy Boyz. He wrestled both Jeff and Matt Hardy in multiple matches between 2002 and 2003. After taking care of Jeff Hardy, The Beast went after the former ECW Champion. The Hardy Boyz were unsuccessful in all of their attempts to defeat Lesnar.

During a recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy celebrated his monumental achievement of completing 30 years in his wrestling career. He spoke about his toughest opponents and revealed Brock being the one to top that list.

“Brock is probably the most amazing athlete I’ve ever been in the ring with. Just like, I’ve never seen someone who is so like, so fast, so explosive, and so strong. Of all the people I’ve faced, Brock feels like the most real and dangerous athlete I’ve ever competed with of all people.” Matt Hardy said [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Several AEW stars wished Matt Hardy on this iconic achievement

During the same podcast, several wrestlers and referees congratulated the former ECW champion, including many AEW stars.

Current AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, Jungle Boy Jack Perry, TNT Champion Wardlow, Dan Hausen, and many more appreciated Hardy. Former Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions and current WWE Superstars The Good Brothers also appreciated their friend.

Former AEW World Champion and current Ring of Honor World Champion also congratulated Matt Hardy.

Last week, after The Dark Order's 10 loss to Ethan Page, Hardy has now joined The Firm. What is next for the former ECW Champion? Tune in to Dynamite this week to witness the fallout.

What are your thoughts on Matt Hardy claiming Brock Lesnar as the toughest wrestler he's faced? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes