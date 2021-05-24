AEW's Matt Hardy recalls iconic Stadium Stampede 2020 match

Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to look back at the first-ever Stadium Stampede match from AEW Double or Nothing 2020.

Last year's edition of the unique bout saw Matt Hardy join forces with The Elite to square off against The Inner Circle. The clash was lauded for embracing the fun side of pro-wrestling and providing fans with something truly joyful amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Matt Hardy posted a few pictures from the match, writing that the 23rd of May marks the first anniversary of the bout.

"A year ago today, says the 'net. #StadiumStampede" tweeted Matt Hardy.

Many responded to the AEW star's tweet by revealing how much they enjoyed the match. Hardy acknowledged the outpouring of love from fans and wrote the Stadium Stampede was a "huge victory" for AEW in the midst of the pandemic.

He further stated that matches like these are integral to the industry as they are fun and entertaining, precisely what pro-wrestling should be.

"The comments on my #StadiumStampede tweet show how beloved this @AEWmatch was. A huge victory in the midst of a global pandemic. Spectacles like this are needed in our industry. Pro wrestling is entertainment & some things should be fun & entertaining" tweeted Matt Hardy.

The comments on my #StadiumStampede tweet https://t.co/ykdvDi8t3w

show how beloved this @AEW match was. A huge victory in the midst of a global pandemic. Spectacles like this are needed in our industry. Pro wrestling is entertainment & some things should be fun & entertaining. https://t.co/8XR3gy9ZuB — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 23, 2021

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 will feature the second edition of the Stadium Stampede match

At AEW Double or Nothing 2021, The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will look to settle their feud in a Stadium Stampede match on 30th May.

The clash will be the second time both teams will lock horns after the MJF-led stable came out on top in the Blood and Guts match a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite.

There is only room for 1⃣



It was so nice, they had to do it twice.



💥At #AEWDoN on May 30, the #StadiumStampede returns when #InnerCircle goes to war with #ThePinnacle.



It doesn't get more intense than this



🌍Available on #FITE outside the 🇺🇸👈



PPV: https://t.co/pABd8GSRYL pic.twitter.com/A6hcsbJbR8 — FITE (@FiteTV) May 21, 2021

If Chris Jericho and his crew fall short once again, they'll have to go their separate ways.

What did you think about the first-ever Stadium Stampede match? Who do you think will come up on top in the upcoming edition? Sound off in the comments section.