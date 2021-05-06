AEW's Matt Hardy teases Hardy Boyz reunion 

AEW star Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to tease an unlikely reunion of The Hardy Boyz with his brother, Jeff.

Hardy Boyz is one of the greatest tag teams of all time, as they revolutionized tag team wrestling in the late '90s with their high-flying offense. The duo is revered among fans, and their influence on modern-day wrestling is undeniable.

The AEW star posted a clip from the tag team's early days in WWE and asked fans if they would like to see The Hardy Boyz reunite and end their careers together, just like how they had started.

"We started together.. Would you like to see us finish together? #HardyBoys," tweeted Hardy

We started together.. Would you like to see us finish together? #HardyBoys pic.twitter.com/PmwHXmy1c6 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 5, 2021

As much as fans and Matt Hardy desire this reunion, it seems unlikely at the moment.

Jeff Hardy still has a contract with WWE until 2023, which makes it hard for the AEW star to join his brother for a nostalgic run anytime soon.

Matt Cardona took note of Matt Hardy's tweet. The IMPACT Wrestling star responded by saying that he would love to see The Hardy Boyz wrestle The Major Brothers (Cardona and Brian Myers).

"I really would love Hardy Boyz vs. Major Brothers," tweeted Cardona

I really would love Hardy Boyz vs. Major Brothers — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 6, 2021

The Major Brothers performed on WWE's ECW brand in 2007 before jumping to SmackDown, where they were repackaged and presented as Edge's henchmen.

Will Jeff Hardy join AEW after his WWE contract expires?

While there's still plenty of time before Jeff Hardy's WWE contract expires, the possibility of him signing with AEW once he's free from Vince McMahon's promotion shouldn't be ruled out.

AEW has demonstrated time and again its ability to book legends of the business competently. Tony Khan's promotion could prove to be the best place for the brothers to end their careers together on a high.

Do you want Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy to get back together? Sound off in the comments section.