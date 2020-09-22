Big rumor killer on Jeff Hardy's WWE status and future 

Jeff Hardy's WWE future has been a matter of constant talk over the past few months, and the Charismatic Enigma alluded to signing a new contract during a recent interview with BT Sport.

There was a rumor going around that Jeff Hardy was reportedly signed to a 5-year contract. However, PWInsider revealed in a new report that the rumor going around is inaccurate. WWE has insisted on having its talents sign long-term five-year deals in recent years, but Jeff Hardy's case is an exception.

Jeff Hardy's new contract is actually around 2-3 years in total length. The deal also includes the time from his previous contract, which was lost due to his' injury-related inactivity'.

Here's what PWInsider's Mike Johnson revealed:

PWInsider.com is told that while there have been rumblings that Hardy signed a five year deal making the rounds, that is actually incorrect. We have been told by multiple sources that the new contract, including that was added to Hardy's previous contract due to injury-related inactivity, is closer to 2-3 years total in length.

Jeff Hardy's WWE status

Jeff Hardy is currently the reigning Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown, and he will put the title on the line against AJ Styles and Sami Zayn in a Ladder Match at Clash of Champions.

Jeff Hardy made his WWE TV return in March earlier this year after a lengthy hiatus. The former WWE Champion was out of action due to injury and other issues in his personal life. His return coincided with Matt Hardy's WWE departure and there was speculation about Jeff Hardy also following his brother to AEW.

However, Jeff has reportedly decided to extend his stay in the WWE, and he also confirmed that the 'No More Words' theme song would be returning soon.

"No More Words, when we do get in front of a crowd again, that was a part of me re-signing. I'm like, 'If we get in front of people again, I'd like to use No More Words again because I know y'all own it.' That was the deal for me re-signing. That's gonna be the ticket when we get back in front of crowds. That's going to boost me even more. To hear that music again…I think the Hardy Boyz music is just for Matt and Jeff Hardy, not just Jeff Hardy."

What are your predictions for the 43-year-old Superstar's future following the signing of a new WWE deal?