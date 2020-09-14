Jeff Hardy reveals his status with WWE

Jeff Hardy is one of the many WWE names that has wrestled all over the world. The Charismatic Enigma is known for the Tag Team, The Hardy Boyz, along with Matt Hardy. Jeff Hardy has shown time and again that he can hold his own in singles competition as well. He has won many Championships in the WWE, including the coveted WWE Championship.

Has Jeff Hardy re-signed with WWE?

Jeff Hardy was in an interview with BT Sport. On the show, he spoke about his current run and how he envisages his feud with The Fiend going down. Also, during the interview, Jeff Hardy spoke about his popular theme "No More Words", while talking about the theme, the current Intercontinental Champion indicated that he had re-signed with the company.

“No More Words, when we do get in front of a crowd again, that was a part of me re-signing. I’m like, ‘If we get in front of people again, I’d like to use No More Words again because I know y’all own it.’ That was the deal for me re-signing. That’s gonna be the ticket when we get back in front of crowds. That’s going to boost me even more. To hear that music again…I think the Hardy Boyz music is just for Matt and Jeff Hardy, not just Jeff Hardy.”

Jeff Hardy is the current Intercontinental Champion in WWE. He began his fifth reign as the Intercontinental Champion when he beat AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam.

Since winning the Title, the Charismatic Enigma has defended it against WWE Superstars such as Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles. On the week after Hardy won the Title, Sami Zayn returned to WWE TV, claiming that he is the real Intercontinental Champion.

Earlier in April, Zayn didn't agree to work during the pandemic. Since he was the Intercontinental Champion at the time, WWE decided to hold a tournament to determine a new Intercontinental Champion. AJ Styles won the tournament to win the Title for the first time in his career.

It looks like WWE may build to a Triple Threat match between Hardy, Zayn and Styles at Clash Of Champions.