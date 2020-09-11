Jeff Hardy wants to introduce WWE Universe to a unique persona for a feud with The Fiend

Jeff Hardy has made a name for himself in the Pro-Wrestling world, wrestling in many top promotions across the globe. Jeff Hardy is better known for his run as a Tag Team with his brother Matt Hardy. Matt is currently signed with AEW while Jeff Hardy is in WWE. Recently, Hardy spoke about a possibility of feuding with The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

Jeff Hardy's plans for feuding with The Fiend

The Charismatic Enigma was in an interview with BT Sport earlier today. On the show, Jeff Hardy spoke about his time in WWE and his current run as Intercontinental Champion.

On the show, Jeff Hardy expressed his desire in facing The Fiend in the future. The current Intercontinental Champion spoke his mind about The Fiend and shared a unique idea about a possible feud between the two. Hardy said that he wants to introduce the WWE Universe to his alter persona, Willow.

We never knew we needed a Willow vs. 'The Fiend' @WWEBrayWyatt feud until @JEFFHARDYBRAND said it to us 🤯🤯🤯



"My dream is to bring him into the @WWE Universe"



Sign us up. Immediately 🤤 pic.twitter.com/rZUZ3TEiwd — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 11, 2020

Jeff Hardy also noted that a possible match between The Fiend and Willow would be fun to watch. This isn't the first time that Hardy that expressed his interest in feuding with The Fiend. In an earlier interview, Hardy spoke about another plan he has for The Fiend if they get to work together in the future.

For those of you that aren't aware, Willow is Jeff Hardy's alter wrestling ego. He has never wrestled as Willow in the WWE but has done so many times on the independent circuit and in IMPACT! Wrestling.

Currently, Jeff Hardy is the Intercontinental Champion. He won the Title from AJ Styles when he beat The Phenomenal One on an episode of WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam. During his fifth reign as the Intercontinental Champion, Jeff Hardy has defended the championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. Hardy is set to defend the Title tonight on WWE SmackDown, but with Sami Zayn involved, don't expect a fair fight.

The Fiend recently lost the Universal Championship at WWE Payback. His second reign ended in one week when Roman Reigns won a Triple Threat Match that also involved Braun Strowman. The Fiend and Roman Reigns' rivalry is far from over. Expect them to cross paths soon in the future.