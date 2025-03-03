AEW's Mercedes Moné is fed up of former WWE NXT Champion's statements against her

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) was completely ticked off after a recent heated exchange on social media with a certain former WWE NXT Superstar. It now seems she's willing to take action to get back at them.

Ad

The CEO has found herself in a freshly brewing feud with Athena and her minions. The Forever Champion has challenged Mercedes to take action and come her way after the recent demands she made to one of her minions, Billie Starkz. Moné fired shots back, bringing up how she was still "stuck" in ROH and that she should come up to AEW and back her words.

The War Goddess clapped back and noted how she was carrying a company on her back. She boldly claimed that Moné knew this, which was why she hadn't asked Tony Khan to book a match with her yet. She also fired shots at parts of her CEO dance, calling it an "uncoordinated hip swivel."

Ad

Trending

This was the last straw for the TBS Champion, who was now ready to take action and go after all of Athena's minions.

Check out Mercedes' response here.

"'Uncoordinated hip swivel.' 🤨 B***h, bye. Time for me to step on all of your minions. #AEW," Moné wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What began the tirade between Mercedes Moné and Athena?

A few days ago on Dynamite, The CEO found herself running into Billie Starkz backstage while she was stalking her AEW Revolution opponent, Momo Watanabe. She disrespected Starkz and even threw a cup of water at her.

It was Watanabe who had the last laugh as she took advantage of Moné being distracted and almost blindsided her with her bat. She ended up stealing the TBS Championship in the process.

Ad

On social media, Athena reacted to the segment and expressed her dissatisfaction with the treatment of her minion. Mercedes clapped back and claimed that she needed to tighten her grip on her minion. This began a series of back-and-forth online disputes between the two former WWE Superstars.

Expand Tweet

This may hint at their eventual feud, as they are two of the most dominant women in the respective rosters. Mercedes Moné has remained undefeated for almost ten months, while Athena has reigned as the ROH Women's World Champion for more than 800 days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.