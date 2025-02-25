AEW's Mercedes Mone reveals major post-retirement plans

Reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest female stars in professional wrestling. The CEO recently addressed her post-retirement plans.

Mercedes Mone began her career in 2010. She signed with WWE in 2012 and remained with the company till 2022. The erstwhile Sasha Banks then spent some time in NJPW before inking a deal with AEW in March 2024. The 33-year-old recently addressed her post-retirement plans.

In an interaction with Katee Sackhoff on The Sackhoff Show, Mone revealed that she'd like to be involved in the business after retirement. The reigning NJPW Strong Women's Champion stated she would like to become a producer or a coach. However, she's currently focused on ''making women's wrestling global."

"I know sooner than later I definitely wanna take my time to pursue other things and just really set that place of what I'm going to do when I'm done wrestling. I still love this business so much so I always wanna be a part of it, whether that's being a producer or coach," she said.

The AEW star added:

"I really enjoy the process of creating and forming matches, and I feel like I'm really good at that. So, I feel like when I'm done with wrestling, that's the aspect or the avenue that I wanna go into. But right now, I'm on this journey of making women's wrestling global." [20:30-21:10]

AEW star Mercedes Mone reveals her dream match

Since arriving in AEW, Mercedes Mone has had some great matches against stars such as Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Britt Baker, Mina Shirakawa, and more. The CEO recently revealed her dream opponent inside the squared circle.

Speaking on a recent edition of the AEW Meal and a Match podcast, the TBS Champion revealed that veteran Japanese wrestler Aja Kong has been her dream opponent since she was 13. Mone aims to turn her dream into reality in the future.

"I mean, my dream match has always been Aja Kong. I don't wanna get my head bashed in. I definitely don't, but I want to see what my strengths are. And she's been someone I've been watching since I was 13. So these are dreams I've been having since I was 13. So I want to try to make that a reality," she said. [From 13:13 to 13:30]

We will have to wait and see if a match between Mercedes and Aja Kong happens in the future.

