"One of the most entertaining professional wrestlers" - Top AEW star breaks character to heap praise on WWE SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn

AEW's MJF has heaped major praise on WWE Superstar and Honorary Uce Sami Zayn.

The case can be made that Zayn is on the best run of his career, whether it be his WrestleMania clash with Johnny Knoxville or his worming into the graces of Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. He has grown from an excellent wrestler into one of WWE's most reliable fan faves, oozing charisma and actively forcing the likes of Reigns and Logan Paul to break character during segments recently.

When asked about the Honorary Uce during an interview with Notsam Wrestling, MJF cast aside his heelish character to lavish him with praise.

"I think Sami Zayn is one of the most entertaining professional wrestlers on the planet. Has been for a very long time, hasn't always had the platform and the opportunity to show the world that," said MJF. "I feel now that he is getting that platform it's becoming more clear than it ever was that he's next level." (34:45-35:05)

MJF has been touting his potential move to WWE for years. If he indeed leaves AEW for the Stamford-based promotion, a potential feud with Zayn sounds promising.

MJF will have a shot at the AEW World Championship as and when he chooses

After being absent for months, the self-proclaimed Devil returned to AEW at All Out, using Stokely Hathaway's Firm faction to win the Casino Ladder Match.

Following the event, he emerged to stare down the newly-crowned world champion, CM Punk. However, a tumultuous month for the promotion has seen the latter vacate his title and MJF instead shifting his focus to Jon Moxley, who has taken the AEW Title in Punk's absence.

The Salt of The Earth has made it clear that he wants the world title and will cash in on his contract as and when he chooses. That doesn't bode well for Moxley, who has an upcoming defense against Hangman Page on Dynamite next week.

