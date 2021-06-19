Popular AEW star shares embarrassing pictures of Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho

AEW star MJF recently took to Twitter to post embarrassing pictures of his arch-rivals, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

Continuing his trend of trolling Guevara on Twitter, The Salt of The Earth shared a picture of The Inner Circle but with a hilarious twist. He replaced The Spanish God's face with the infamous photo of Guevara from his younger days.

Replying to his own tweet, The Pinnacle leader also shared a picture of Jericho from a 2001 episode of WWE RAW, where Y2J is dressed up as Doink The Clown.

Hours after these pictures went up, Inner Circle's Jake Hager and The Pinnacle's Wardlow locked horns in an MMA Cage Fight on AEW Dynamite. Hager emerged victorious in the grueling war after locking in the Arm Triangle on his opponent.

Post-match, the two stables got into the cage and engaged in a scuffle that also included AEW producer Dean Malenko eating a punch from MJF. The segment nicely sets up two blockbuster matches in the future for The Pinnacle leader.

MJF will battle it out with Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara will finally have the chance to settle his differences with MJF on the June 30th edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Salt of The Earth crossed the line recently when he brought up last year's Sasha Banks controversy for which Guevara was suspended from AEW.

While it's hard to determine who will come up on top, the match can prove to be a stepping stone for MJF's eventual showdown with Chris Jericho.

One thing is for certain, though. Sammy Guevara and MJF are on course to become household main event names in AEW for years to come.

Who do you think should win the match between MJF and Sammy Guevara on AEW Dynamite? Do you think Chris Jericho will interfere and cost MJF the win? Sound off in the comments section below?

