AEW’s network partner teases new launch

Recent AEW programming has seen some changes in time slots lately around sports broadcast on the same channel. Now, it has been reported that the Tony Khan-led company's networking partners Warner Brothers Discovery are thinking about leveraging the seemingly positive outcomes of these alterations.

Ad

So far in 2025, All Elite Wrestling's weekly television programming has been aired to follow multiple major sports events, including Grand Slam Australia being broadcast after this year's NBA All-Star Saturday Night, or more recently, this weekend's AEW Collision being split into Saturday and Sunday night TNT shows with the NCAA March Madness as its lead-in. The latter has paid dividends for the company in terms of ratings, as has been revealed recently.

Ad

Trending

It appears that WBD may now have plans to structure the broadcast of upcoming All Elite programming around this year's NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, set to begin in April and end in June. This was reported by Fightful's Andrew Zarian, who stated on a recent edition of Beyond The Bell:

"Spoke to someone a couple weeks ago, and they were telling me that these are experiments that Warner is willing to try," Zarian said. "College basketball takes precedence, the NBA All Star weekend takes precedence. Rather than canceling the show, let’s put it on a different time slot and see if we could do something with it, maybe you’re going to attract different types of fans. We have another opportunity for this during the Stanley Cup, during the NHL Playoffs. So listen, anything could change here."

Ad

Zarian further teased the possibility of a four-hour programming block at the time of the Stanley Cup, airing AEW Dynamite and then Collision subsequently.

He continued, "I heard from two sides, from Warner, that during the Stanley Cup, there’s going to be an opportunity to do something very big. The way that it was presented to me is that it is a possibility of a four-hour special happening, or multi-hour. The idea is still soft. It could be just Dynamite on and then followed by a Collision, so a four-hour block." [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

Ad

Currently, All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for its next PPV, Dynasty 2025.

Announcements for this week's AEW Dynamite

Ahead of Dynasty in Philadelphia, All Elite Wrestling will be rolling into St. Paul, MN, for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. Check out the matches that have been officially announced by the Jacksonville-based promotion for this Wednesday below.

Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher

International Champion Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian

Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mark Davis

Ad

Expand Tweet

The episode will also feature a sit-down interview with Rated-FTR as tensions simmer amidst the trio from last week, as well as MJF's response to MVP's offer to join forces with him and his allies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback