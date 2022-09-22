AEW's newest signing Saraya (fka Paige) breaks silence after making a surprising debut on Dynamite: Grand Slam

The pro wrestling world received a massive surprise this week as former WWE Star Saraya (fka Paige) made her AEW debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Toni Storm defended her interim Women's World Championship in a fatal four-way match against Athena, Britt Baker, and Serena Deeb. While she was able to retain her title, Baker attacked her post-match. Serena also joined in by assaulting Athena, as Jamie Hayter ran into the ring too.

Storm and Athena were saved from the beatdown by Paige as she appeared on the ramp to thunderous applause. Everyone immediately cleared the ring as the former WWE star hugged Athena and Toni Storm.

Post-show, Saraya took to Twitter to post her first message after signing with AEW.

"👀hi," Saraya tweeted.

It remains to be seen what role she will play in AEW in the coming weeks.

