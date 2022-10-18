AEW's American Dragon, Bryan Danielson, has inspired many would-be superstars alike, and recently, his fellow All Elite Wrestling colleague Red Velvet briefly described the veteran during an interview.

Red Velvet initially started her run in All Elite Wrestling as a babyface, often paired with Cody Rhodes, and went toe-to-toe with Jade Cargill on multiple occasions. But after not besting the TBS Champion one-too-many times, Velvet opted to throw her lot in with the undefeated star instead.

During her exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Velvet was asked to give her one-worded response to various top stars on the AEW roster.

“(Jade Cargill) Abs. (Dr. Britt Baker) Eyeroll. (Jon Moxley) Grit. (Bryan Danielson) I love Bryan! Inspiration. (Tony Khan) Bossman! (Hangman Page) Cowboy.” (02:15 onward).

Red Velvet has unfortunately been sidelined for months at this point, with her last in-ring appearance being on the June 8th, 2022 episode of AEW Rampage where she suffered a defeat at the hands of Kris Statlander.

According to a four-month-old report, Velvet suffered an undisclosed injury during her bout against Statlander, with no update being provided on her condition since.

Red Velvet has attributed much of her recent persona shifts in AEW to Bryan Danielson

The 30-year-old star seems to be modeling her career after The American Dragon, as her exclusive interview with Bill Apter wasn't the first time she had such admiration for the veteran.

During an interview with Fightful a few months ago, Red Velvet similarly praised Bryan Danielson.

"I'm training with Jade as well with Bryan Danielson. That's been a gear change. He's somebody I really look up to and somebody I've watched. I've been watching a lot of his stuff and it's been great and he's really helped me tap into how aggressive I can get and be as a heel," Velvet noted. (H/T: Fightful)

While there's currently no word on a return timetable for Red Velvet, could fans eventually see the star model her career after The American Dragon instead of following Jade Cargill? Fans will simply have to keep an eye on the rising star.

