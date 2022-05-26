"There is nothing wrong with saying that"- Top AEW star still reaches out to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes for advice

AEW's young gun Ricky Starks has revealed that he still seeks advice from WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.

Ever since storming into All Elite Wrestling, Ricky Starks has treated former AEW star Cody Rhodes as his mentor. Cody was Starks' first opponent in his AEW debut back in 2020, answering Rhodes’ open challenge for the AEW TNT title. Starks holds high praise for Cody Rhodes, who has always believed in his talents.

Appearing on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Ricky mentioned that Cody is still the person he goes to for advice:

"It still is Cody. There is nothing wrong with saying that. I don't really have that type of relationship back there (in AEW). There are people I can talk to, for sure, but it's not in terms of taking me under their wing."

The Absolute One further went on to highlight the level of bond he shares with Cody and how it's different from talking to other notable wrestling icons in AEW for wrestling advice:

"I've talked to to get advice(from other AEW veterans), but there isn't anyone I go to and sit there and pick their brains because I don't feel like I have that relationship just yet. It's not because of me, it's just how it is there back there and that's cool with me." (H/T: Fightful)

Ricky Starks mentioned earlier that Cody Rhodes advised him to focus on specific goals

The current FTW Champion has come a long way and impressed the AEW audience with his exquisite performances. Starks had earlier credited Cody for bringing clarity to him regarding his career goals.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Starks spoke about a conversation he had with Cody:

“I had this conversation with Cody,” said Starks. “He asked me, ‘What are your goals?’ I’d always had broad goals, but Cody wanted me to focus on specific goals. My first goal is to become TNT champion, and I want to raise the level of the title. I want to main event a pay-per-view, I want to be AEW champion. Similar to Britt Baker or MJF, I want to be that one at the top. That’s my ultimate goal." (Read more here)

Cody Rhodes has earned respect for his wrestling acumen, which helped establish AEW as a major wrestling promotion. Meanwhile, Ricky Starks will be teaming up with Powerhouse Hobbs to challenge Jurassic Express for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing.

